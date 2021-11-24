Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

