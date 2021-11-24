Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Sells C$111,500.00 in Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 446,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,585,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,396,434.25.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00.

XIM stock opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Ximen Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

