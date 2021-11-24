Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 380,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

