XL Fleet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 19,611 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 3,383 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XL Fleet by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 94,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 1,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 803,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. XL Fleet has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $689.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

