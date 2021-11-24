XMON (XMON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $463,956.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $17,549.83 or 0.30733983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $463,956.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

