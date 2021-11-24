XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 10993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get XOS alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other XOS news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.