XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.
NYSE XPEV opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
