XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

NYSE XPEV opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in XPeng by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

