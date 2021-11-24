XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XPeng by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in XPeng by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 126.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.