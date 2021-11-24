XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 274,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

