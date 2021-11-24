Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,582,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.