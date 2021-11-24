Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich Purchases 30,000 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32.

Shares of YGR traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.65. 92,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,242. The company has a market cap of C$140.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.16. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

