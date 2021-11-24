Ycash Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $22,155.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.51 or 0.00445622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00195021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00099097 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003231 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,823,062 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

