Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $929.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.93 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

EAT opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

