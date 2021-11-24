Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.57. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,854.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY opened at $200.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

