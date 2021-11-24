Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

