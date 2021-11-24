Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.21. REV Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,475. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

