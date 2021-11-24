Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.55). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.