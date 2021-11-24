Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.55). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

