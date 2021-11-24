Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report $198.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.80 million and the highest is $201.63 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $734.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.40 million to $738.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $964.76 million, with estimates ranging from $927.20 million to $995.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,716. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -155.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.