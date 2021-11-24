Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.37. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,221 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 98,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

