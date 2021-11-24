Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $86.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $87.75 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $370.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.59 million to $383.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $516.35 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $549.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

