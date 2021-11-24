Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WISeKey International.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WISeKey International by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

