Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $24.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $29.86 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $86.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $93.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.60 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $134.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

