Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report $5.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $7.03 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $26.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS remained flat at $$3.54 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,659. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.06.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

