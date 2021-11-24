Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

In related news, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.29. 6,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,187. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

