Zacks: Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($2.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.76.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

