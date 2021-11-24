Zacks: Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

