Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Unity Software reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $4,453,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,113,539 shares of company stock worth $332,872,426. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.89. The stock had a trading volume of 306,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,872. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

