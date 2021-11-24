Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $110,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,756. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.46.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

