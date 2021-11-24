Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.93 Million

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce sales of $564.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.86 million to $568.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $492.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,448. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

