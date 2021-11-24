Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $771.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

