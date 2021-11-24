Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,256. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.