Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Ichor posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ICHR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ichor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

