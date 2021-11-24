Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $30,115,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 2,117,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $544.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.