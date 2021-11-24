Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ NYMT remained flat at $$3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.