Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ NYMT remained flat at $$3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

