Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. 5,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

