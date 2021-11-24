Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humacyte.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUMA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

