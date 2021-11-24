Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

