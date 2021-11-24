Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE BNL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 479,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,974. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

