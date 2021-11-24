Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

KNOP opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $562.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.27.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

