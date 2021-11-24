Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

