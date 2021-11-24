Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) to Sell

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

AUVI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 5,051,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,399. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied UV by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

