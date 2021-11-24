Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $476.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

