Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Sell

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $560.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Strata, Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

