Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to “Buy”

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.