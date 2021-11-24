Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 1,375,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,505.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.