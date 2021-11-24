Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen now has a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Zendesk traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 116506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZEN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.57.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $638,857.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.