Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.99. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.60. 19,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

