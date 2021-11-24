Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Evercore ISI

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.29.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

