Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $242.28, but opened at $220.90. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $204.80, with a volume of 147,634 shares trading hands.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day moving average of $318.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

