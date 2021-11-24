Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.04.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,332,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $340.67. 12,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,124. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.45. Zscaler has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $376.11.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

